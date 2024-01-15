Choate Investment Advisors Makes New $315,000 Investment in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 275.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 500.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 139,379 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 20.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 27,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $614,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE OKE opened at $70.65 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $72.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.42.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.18.

Read Our Latest Report on ONEOK

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.