Choate Investment Advisors Has $235,000 Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Hershey were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.81.

NYSE HSY opened at $190.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $178.82 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The company has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $847,995 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

