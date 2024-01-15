Choate Investment Advisors Has $228,000 Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 99,876.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 635,884,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,968,853,000 after acquiring an additional 635,248,021 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,056,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,078,016,000 after purchasing an additional 341,600 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Microchip Technology by 5.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,790,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $786,004,000 after purchasing an additional 487,496 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,576,000 after buying an additional 123,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $412,120,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCHP. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.88.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $85.41 on Monday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.75 and a 12-month high of $94.30. The company has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. As a group, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.439 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 38.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

