Choate Investment Advisors Cuts Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Choate Investment Advisors lessened its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 49.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Harbor Advisory Corp MA grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 12,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBB opened at $137.13 on Monday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.83 and a fifty-two week high of $139.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.59.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

