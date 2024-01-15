CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Raises Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.1% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp boosted its position in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.05.

Visa Trading Up 0.1 %

V opened at $264.17 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.76 and a 52 week high of $266.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.77. The firm has a market cap of $484.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. Visa’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $60,358,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,161 shares of company stock worth $22,308,891. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

