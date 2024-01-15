CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Raised to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $85.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CF. Scotiabank lowered shares of CF Industries from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.44.

CF opened at $77.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.11. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $91.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 14.88%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 186.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 428.6% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

