CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Holdings Cut by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 888,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,404 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $65,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 46,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $81,427.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,513.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CBRE opened at $85.26 on Monday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.63 and a 1 year high of $94.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 1.44.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. CBRE Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBRE. TheStreet lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

