Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Receives $63.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CM. National Bank Financial raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Shares of CM stock opened at $46.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.25 and its 200 day moving average is $41.19. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $48.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.6623 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CM. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 277.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 70.9% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 77.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 72.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. 43.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.