Brokerages Set Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) PT at $206.32

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $206.32.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Wingstop in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Wingstop from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wedbush raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wingstop from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.
Institutional Trading of Wingstop
Wingstop Trading Down 0.5 %
WING stock opened at $261.27 on Wednesday. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $134.53 and a 1-year high of $264.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.63 and its 200-day moving average is $199.08.
Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.27 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 15.75%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.
Wingstop Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.
Wingstop Company Profile
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.
