Brokerages Set Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) PT at $86.93

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.93.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on THC shares. TheStreet lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Shares of THC opened at $81.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.14. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $49.61 and a 12 month high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.24. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $331,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,646.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 22.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 17.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 41.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

