Brokerages Set CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Target Price at $93.00

Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.00.

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CVS

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS opened at $76.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $98.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.60. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $90.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,162,626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,180,295,000 after acquiring an additional 485,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,877,387 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,862,804,000 after acquiring an additional 855,269 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 29.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,487,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,919,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,325,287 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,607,886,000 after acquiring an additional 363,384 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.