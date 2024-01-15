Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BOOT. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $104.30.

Boot Barn Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $72.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 2.25. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $64.33 and a 12-month high of $104.91.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $374.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.44 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins sold 15,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $1,135,293.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,860.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boot Barn

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 5.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

