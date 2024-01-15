BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $275.36.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on BeiGene from $224.13 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on BeiGene from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in BeiGene by 17.9% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,871,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,384,000 after buying an additional 588,294 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in BeiGene by 68.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 775,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,222,000 after buying an additional 314,764 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BeiGene by 23.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 868,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,899,000 after purchasing an additional 162,949 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its stake in BeiGene by 74.2% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 275,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,902,000 after purchasing an additional 117,231 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in BeiGene by 60.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,539,000 after purchasing an additional 99,974 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BeiGene stock opened at $175.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.20 and a 200 day moving average of $188.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 0.56. BeiGene has a 12-month low of $156.56 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.39. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 23.83% and a negative net margin of 43.53%. The business had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BeiGene will post -6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

