Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BLDP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $393,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $3,379,000. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 981.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 184,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 167,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,249,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,855,000 after acquiring an additional 902,351 shares in the last quarter. 23.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.90. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.57 and a quick ratio of 11.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.83.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $27.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.74 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 209.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

