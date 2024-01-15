Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Raised to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $120.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ALV. StockNews.com began coverage on Autoliv in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Autoliv from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.91.

NYSE ALV opened at $104.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.08. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $78.68 and a 12-month high of $111.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.13). Autoliv had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autoliv will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Autoliv by 188.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,468,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $510,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575,146 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 185.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,904,000 after purchasing an additional 945,517 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,916,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 292.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,146,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,794,000 after buying an additional 854,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,264,937 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $507,961,000 after buying an additional 459,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

