Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock Position Lifted by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 8.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 43.8% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 13,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 32.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 3.6% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the third quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 8,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Melius Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.94.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $252.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $78.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.17. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.57 and a 52 week high of $254.73.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $3,384,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,736,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,625,334. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $3,384,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,736,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,625,334. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,416 shares of company stock valued at $51,397,892. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

