Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,431 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,431 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,194,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,554 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,958,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,097,000 after acquiring an additional 48,389 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,673,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,338 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,171,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,740,000 after acquiring an additional 816,830 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $78.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.85.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

