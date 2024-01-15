Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $406,000 Stock Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 126.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,854 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth about $947,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,771,000 after acquiring an additional 320,262 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

PLUG opened at $3.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average of $7.29. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $198.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.57 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 24.18% and a negative net margin of 106.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLUG shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $8.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $15.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

