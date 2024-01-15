Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $306,000 Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,041,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,798,000 after acquiring an additional 50,496 shares in the last quarter. Mantle Ridge LP increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after buying an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,065,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,882,000 after buying an additional 132,041 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 27.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,612,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,908,000 after purchasing an additional 94,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle bought 738,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLTR. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLTR

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR opened at $135.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.90. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.77 and a 1 year high of $161.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.34.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 13.34%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.