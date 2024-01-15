AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.31.

APP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $40.00 to $43.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.20 price target for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on AppLovin from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AppLovin

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of AppLovin

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 26,097 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $965,067.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 588,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,757,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other AppLovin news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 927 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $36,301.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,307 shares in the company, valued at $521,102.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 26,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $965,067.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 588,346 shares in the company, valued at $21,757,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,337,662 shares of company stock valued at $51,027,923 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in AppLovin by 86.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Stock Up 0.7 %

APP opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $45.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.03, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.69.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $864.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.43 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 3.46%. On average, research analysts expect that AppLovin will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About AppLovin

(Get Free Report

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.