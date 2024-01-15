AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.31.
APP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $40.00 to $43.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.20 price target for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on AppLovin from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on AppLovin
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of AppLovin
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in AppLovin by 86.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.
AppLovin Stock Up 0.7 %
APP opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $45.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.03, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.69.
AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $864.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.43 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 3.46%. On average, research analysts expect that AppLovin will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.
About AppLovin
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AppLovin
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- What are dividend payment dates?
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.