Analysts Set NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target at $249.00

Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $249.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NICE. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $343.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

NICE Price Performance

NICE stock opened at $208.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. NICE has a 1 year low of $149.54 and a 1 year high of $231.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.12. NICE had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $601.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NICE will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in NICE by 0.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in NICE by 25.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in NICE by 2.3% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in NICE by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NICE by 3.1% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

