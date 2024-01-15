Analysts Set LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT at $101.00

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.36.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE LYB opened at $94.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.86. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $81.24 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Free Report

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.