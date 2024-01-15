Analysts Set Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Price Target at $51.96

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.96.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $36.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.08 and a 200 day moving average of $34.81. The stock has a market cap of $78.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $42.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.659 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 234.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 109,143.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after buying an additional 48,423,715 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Enbridge by 630.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,531,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,083,938,000 after purchasing an additional 28,076,386 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $723,255,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $392,142,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,491,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,704,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,848 shares during the period. 48.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

