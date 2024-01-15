Analysts Set Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Price Target at $93.95

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.95.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $77.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.00 and its 200 day moving average is $76.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $72.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $85.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 37.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.1384 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.82%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Articles

