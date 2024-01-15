Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Stock Holdings Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 813,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,787 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $81,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth about $2,277,135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,647,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,322 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 53,598.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,630,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,235 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,138,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,152,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,634 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,938,000 after buying an additional 876,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $126.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.14. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 90.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.73 and a twelve month high of $172.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 365.47%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARE. Mizuho raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.11.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $373,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,000,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,460,185.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 155,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $373,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,000,077 shares in the company, valued at $14,460,185.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total transaction of $1,180,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,635,985.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,162 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,955. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

