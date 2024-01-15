390 Shares in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bio-Techne by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Bio-Techne by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 5.6% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TECH. TheStreet lowered Bio-Techne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Bio-Techne from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.78.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $72.17 on Monday. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.79 and a fifty-two week high of $89.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $276.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.81 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

