Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Insider Sells $31,691.94 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $31,691.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,662.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Zuora Stock Performance

NYSE ZUO opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.07. Zuora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $12.12.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Zuora had a negative net margin of 18.68% and a negative return on equity of 64.62%. The business had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZUO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zuora

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zuora by 1.1% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 292,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Zuora by 11.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Zuora by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,302,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,109,000 after purchasing an additional 267,641 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zuora by 8.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zuora during the second quarter worth about $539,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

Featured Stories

