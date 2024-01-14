Zacks Research Weighs in on Unum Group’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Unum Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.92. The consensus estimate for Unum Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Unum Group’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.27 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 10.07%. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on UNM. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UNM

Unum Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Unum Group stock opened at $45.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.97 and a 200-day moving average of $47.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $52.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unum Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Unum Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Unum Group by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,174,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,920,000 after purchasing an additional 646,428 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Unum Group during the third quarter worth about $744,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Unum Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 211,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after buying an additional 9,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Unum Group news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $347,089.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 31st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.59%.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.