Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) EVP Ellen F. Whittemore Sells 4,180 Shares

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $398,186.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,144 shares in the company, valued at $7,062,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Shares of WYNN opened at $94.11 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $81.65 and a 1 year high of $117.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,176.52 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.10 and a 200-day moving average of $94.75.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,250.16%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 66.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,493 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 2.2% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 6.7% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,258 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

