Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) EVP Ellen F. Whittemore Sells 4,180 Shares

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $398,186.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,144 shares in the company, valued at $7,062,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Wynn Resorts Price Performance
Shares of WYNN opened at $94.11 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $81.65 and a 1 year high of $117.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,176.52 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.10 and a 200-day moving average of $94.75.
Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.
Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.20.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WYNN
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wynn Resorts
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 66.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,493 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 2.2% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 6.7% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,258 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Wynn Resorts
Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Wynn Resorts
- What is a Dividend King?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- What are dividend payment dates?
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.