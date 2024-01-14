Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Wipro Stock Performance

NYSE WIT opened at $6.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.95. Wipro has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $6.39.

Get Wipro alerts:

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Wipro will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wipro

Wipro Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Wipro during the first quarter worth $26,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wipro in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Wipro in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Wipro during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in Wipro during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.