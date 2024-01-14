Whittier Trust Co. Has $125,000 Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,173 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 178.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 524.7% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AKAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.84.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In related news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,386 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $374,660.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,641.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $469,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $374,660.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,641.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,922 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,925. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $118.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.35 and its 200-day moving average is $105.90. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $120.61.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.17). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $965.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.57 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

