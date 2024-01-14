Vertical Research Lowers RXO (NYSE:RXO) to Hold

Vertical Research cut shares of RXO (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Vertical Research currently has $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on RXO from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a negative rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered RXO from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on RXO from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on RXO from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RXO has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.69.

RXO opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,257.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.13. RXO has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $24.33.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.88 million. RXO had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RXO will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christine S. Breves purchased 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $101,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,265.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp bought 43,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.74 per share, with a total value of $862,203.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,985,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,323,939.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine S. Breves bought 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $101,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,265.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 205,948 shares of company stock worth $4,013,364 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RXO during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in RXO by 6,329.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in RXO during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RXO during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in RXO by 7,985.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

