UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,361 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in UFP Industries by 13.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in UFP Industries by 4.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 9.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 54.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 11,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $116.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.57. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $128.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.16.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. DA Davidson cut shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Industries

In related news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $102,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,716,427.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

