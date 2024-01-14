UBS Group Raises Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target to $83.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Pentair from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Pentair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Pentair from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.13.

Shares of PNR opened at $70.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.21. Pentair has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $73.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.23 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 12.36%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 28.66%.

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $145,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,309.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $145,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,309.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $243,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,371.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $541,965 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 19,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

