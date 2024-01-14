Truist Financial Increases RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) Price Target to $309.00

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $271.00 to $309.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded RBC Bearings from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on RBC Bearings from $229.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on RBC Bearings from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $270.14.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBC

RBC Bearings Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $272.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.49. RBC Bearings has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $288.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.16. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $385.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.18 million. Analysts predict that RBC Bearings will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at RBC Bearings

In related news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $3,175,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,085.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other RBC Bearings news, VP John J. Feeney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.90, for a total value of $76,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,260.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $3,175,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,085.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,091 shares of company stock worth $12,049,813. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,694,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,872,000 after buying an additional 57,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $556,927,000. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,202,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,030,000 after purchasing an additional 203,740 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $483,093,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $481,554,000.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.