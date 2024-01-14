Truist Financial Boosts Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Price Target to $30.00

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.76.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Spirit AeroSystems
Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance
Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Spirit AeroSystems
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter worth $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,076.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 531.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.
Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Spirit AeroSystems
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- What are dividend payment dates?
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.