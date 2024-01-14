TIAA Trust National Association Makes New Investment in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DTE. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in DTE Energy by 10.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,435,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,918,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,375 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 224.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,379,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,053 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 89.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,515,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,722,000 after purchasing an additional 716,482 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,425,000 after buying an additional 527,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $108.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.55. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $118.94.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. TheStreet downgraded DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.19.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.