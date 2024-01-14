TIAA Trust National Association Makes New $419,000 Investment in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in American International Group by 48,800.0% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in American International Group by 35.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 36.8% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of American International Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Argus raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AIG opened at $67.50 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $69.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.01 and a 200-day moving average of $62.08.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

See Also

