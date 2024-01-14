TIAA Trust National Association Buys New Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Essential Utilities by 98,060.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,503,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,181,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492,469 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $206,493,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth $26,728,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Essential Utilities by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,129,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,141,000 after purchasing an additional 576,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Essential Utilities by 654.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 656,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,219,000 after purchasing an additional 569,921 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

Essential Utilities Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $38.37 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $49.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $411.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.307 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.33%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.