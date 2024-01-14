TIAA Trust National Association Buys New Shares in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Loews by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Loews by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Loews by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Loews by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Loews by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Locker purchased 15,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,712.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Loews news, Director Jonathan C. Locker bought 15,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $50,164.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,032.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Loews Stock Up 0.1 %

L opened at $71.08 on Friday. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $71.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.79 and a 200-day moving average of $64.74.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 4.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on L shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Loews in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

