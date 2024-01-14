TIAA Trust National Association Acquires Shares of 14,941 Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,091,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SCHF opened at $36.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.78 and its 200-day moving average is $35.15. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $37.14. The firm has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

