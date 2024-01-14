The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target to $340.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $340.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Public Storage from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $302.86.

Public Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:PSA opened at $295.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $316.48. The stock has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.27.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $1,296,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,774.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,985.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,665 shares of company stock valued at $15,268,673 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 90 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

