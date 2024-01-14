TD Asset Management Inc Sells 3,833 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 159,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,833 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Moderna were worth $16,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 2.1% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 41.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 5.5% during the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Activity at Moderna

In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $84,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,612. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,146,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,166,756. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $84,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,899 shares of company stock valued at $10,704,238. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Trading Down 0.8 %

MRNA opened at $105.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.22. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $207.51.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. As a group, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.62 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MRNA

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.