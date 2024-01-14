TD Asset Management Inc Sells 3,223 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,223 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Welltower were worth $16,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WELL. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WELL. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.08.

Welltower Price Performance

NYSE WELL opened at $91.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a PE ratio of 191.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.09. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.18 and a 52 week high of $93.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.83.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 508.33%.

Welltower Profile



Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

