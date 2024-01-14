TD Asset Management Inc Reduces Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,200 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.38% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $17,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,543,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,593,000 after purchasing an additional 33,723 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,718,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,357,000 after purchasing an additional 51,396 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,702,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,825,000 after purchasing an additional 893,998 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 299.4% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,721,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,069,000 after purchasing an additional 35,889 shares in the last quarter.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $56,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,691,704.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $455,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,810,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $56,286.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,691,704.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,805 shares of company stock worth $700,921 over the last three months. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BFAM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.71.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $98.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.39. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.65 and a 52 week high of $98.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 65.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $645.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.13 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 12.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

