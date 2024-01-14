TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 227 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.17% of Nordson worth $21,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Nordson by 362.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 14,598 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nordson by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Nordson by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. grew its position in Nordson by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 14,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth $1,241,000. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nordson

In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 3,784 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total transaction of $875,390.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,596.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 3,784 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total transaction of $875,390.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,596.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $728,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,018 shares of company stock valued at $2,476,261 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.83.

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $251.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.37. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $202.57 and a twelve month high of $265.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. Nordson had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

