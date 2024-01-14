Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

SNPS has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $576.60.

Synopsys Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $494.40 on Wednesday. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $327.56 and a 12 month high of $573.77. The stock has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $528.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $479.99.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,405 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Synopsys

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Synopsys by 78,551.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,722,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,166,206,000 after purchasing an additional 41,669,021 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Synopsys by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,685,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,911,046,000 after purchasing an additional 186,800 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Synopsys by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,197,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,698,457,000 after purchasing an additional 836,667 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,032,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,850,594,000 after purchasing an additional 330,206 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,245,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,250,869,000 after purchasing an additional 52,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

