Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SYF. HSBC began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a hold rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.83.

Shares of SYF opened at $36.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $39.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.34 and its 200-day moving average is $32.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.68.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,325,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,401,746,000 after buying an additional 209,520 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 6.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,123,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,786,000 after buying an additional 484,220 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 14.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,791,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,483,000 after buying an additional 879,797 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 16.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,468,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,187,000 after buying an additional 755,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,973,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,040,000 after buying an additional 178,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

