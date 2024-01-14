Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Insider Sells $2,993,250.16 in Stock

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) insider Michael David Dunn sold 68,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $2,993,250.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,949,020.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael David Dunn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Michael David Dunn sold 76,078 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $3,545,995.58.

On Thursday, December 14th, Michael David Dunn sold 94,917 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $4,802,800.20.

Symbotic Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SYM opened at $42.22 on Friday. Symbotic Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $64.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.09 and a beta of 2.04.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.89 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 105.30% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Symbotic from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Symbotic from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Symbotic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.92.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYM. Softbank Group CORP. grew its holdings in Symbotic by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 22,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,480,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000,000 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Symbotic by 202.3% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,041,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,780,000 after buying an additional 696,727 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Symbotic by 25.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 714,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,520,000 after buying an additional 144,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Symbotic by 54.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,624,000 after buying an additional 178,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Symbotic by 19.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 502,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,798,000 after buying an additional 82,116 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

