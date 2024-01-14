Sutton Place Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,314 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sutton Place Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,975,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,049,000 after buying an additional 82,429 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,488,000 after buying an additional 20,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.94.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $162.39 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $175.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

